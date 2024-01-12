Regenta And Royal Orchid Hotels Announce The Grand Opening Of Regenta Resort Sakleshpura

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nestled in the enchanting town of Sakleshpura within the picturesque Malnad region, where the elevation reaches 3,058 ft above sea level, Regenta and Royal Orchid Hotels are delighted to announce the grand opening of Regenta Resort Sakleshpura. This premier luxury destination is renowned for its favourable weather, boasting pleasant average temperatures ranging between 20 degrees Celsius (68Â°F) and 26 degrees Celsius (79Â°F). Surrounded by scenic coffee and spice plantations, rich historical landmarks, and conveniently located just a four-hour drive from Bengaluru and two hours from Mysore, the resort stands as a jewel in the Western Ghats.



Sakleshpura has swiftly become a favourite tourist destination and a bustling hub for business off sites. Its proximity to Bengaluru and Mysore makes it an easily accessible retreat for weekend getaways, extended holidays, and corporate events. The vast coffee and spice plantations beckon visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of endless green vistas. Nature's whispers and historical echoes merge to offer an unparalleled experience.



"Sakleshpura is a treasure trove of cultural and natural beauty, and with Regenta Resort Sakleshpura, we aim to provide guests with a luxurious base to explore this haven," said Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels. "Our resort is a celebration of the region's heritage and a testament to our commitment to its economic and cultural growth, serving as a significant local employment generator."



Regenta Resort Sakleshpura boasts 41 eclectic laterite, wooden, and green cottages, offering panoramic views of blue skies and verdant plantations, promising guests a unique holiday experience immersed in the fragrances of coffee and spices.



The luxury resort caters to every travellerâ€TMs whim with amenities such as a children's water theme park, discotheque, computerized musical fountain, and a tranquil swimming pool. Nature enthusiasts can find solace in sprawling gardens, while wellness seekers can visit the in-house gym and spa managed by renowned healthcare experts.



Philip Logan, COO of Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, expressed excitement about Sakleshpura emerging as a favourite destination for leisure travel from Bangalore. The property's convenient road connectivity positions it to attract a significant number of tourists seeking an all-encompassing rural sanctuary.



With state-of-the-art facilities, Regenta Resort Sakleshpura is an ideal MICE destination. The banquet hall accommodates up to 600 guests, complemented by a conference hall for 100 delegates and a boardroom - all equipped with the latest audio-visual technology. The events team and specialist chefs ensure flawless execution for weddings, social gatherings, and business conferences.



Lime Light, the multi-cuisine restaurant, boasts an extensive menu catering to diverse dietary preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, Jain, and eggless options, complemented by a well-equipped bar.



Every stay at Regenta Resort Sakleshpura promises a journey into the storybook beauty of Karnataka, where nature's art, architecture, and history combine to create a postcard-worthy destination filled with reel-worthy delights.

