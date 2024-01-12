Azerbaijan's Pragmatism Underpins Successful Development Of Energy Policy, Green Economy - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The
implementation of Azerbaijan's energy policy and measures on the
development of the green economy is based on precise calculation,
logic, and pragmatism, therefore the country is making progress in
these areas in a short period, head of Caspian Barrel and
independent Oil Research Center, expert Ilham Shaban told Trend .
"The ongoing developments in Azerbaijan's fuel and energy sector
are a viable contribution to the development of a green economy and
to the fulfillment of international commitments to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions within the UN climate agenda," Shaban
said.
According to him, Azerbaijan's gas demand averages 13.6-14.0
billion cubic meters per year, with five billion cubic meters
consumed by the power sector, as this volume of gas is burned in
thermal power plants to generate 94 percent of electricity in the
country.
"Several thousand megawatts of electricity can be added to the
generation capacity over the next five years through the
construction of multiple facilities of renewable energy sources
(RES). Thus it will be possible to reduce up to two billion cubic
meters per year of gas consumption in the country's power sector
and the freed-up volume can be channeled to consumers," the expert
added.
The increase in electricity generation from RES leads to a
reduction in the carbon footprint (carbon dioxide emissions), which
means fulfilling the country's climate commitments at the UN and
under the Memorandum of Cooperation with the EU.
"In relations with the EU, Azerbaijan fulfills both the
environmental conditions of the Green Deal and export commitments,"
the expert said.
He emphasized that in the past three years of Azerbaijan's gas
exports to Europe, the country's achievements have become
evident.
"We sold 8.153 billion cubic meters of gas to the EU in 2021,
and 11.8 billion cubic meters in 2023. It is a great pace and there
are not so many others who can claim equal success. Meanwhile, the
country has been signing contracts for the construction of RES
facilities, following the world's green tendencies," Shaban
added.
The expert believes that even a decrease in Azerbaijani oil
production due to natural geological reasons means a decrease in
the carbon footprint.
"The country's annual oil production has fallen by 21 million
tons since 2011. Understandably, the available producing reservoirs
are being depleted. After all, Azerbaijani oil production dates
back more than 100 years. Reduction of oil production now actually
corresponds to the implementation of the strategy of green economy
and significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions," the expert
said.
In this regard, Shaban called the criticism of the fact that
COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan unfounded.
"Azerbaijan has demonstrated its ability to fulfill actual
international obligations in a short period. As for criticism and
possible obstacles, we are not used to it, and we will successfully
overcome them," Shaban said.
