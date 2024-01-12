Over 80 Delegations To Take Part In Advisers' Meeting In Davos On Ukraine's Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, January 14, the fourth meeting of national security advisors to the heads of state will take place in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the Peace Formula put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The meeting will discuss the principles of achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine, the report reads.

It is noted that these principles should become the basis for the next stages of the peace process.

The statement recalls that the Formula consists of 10 principles for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Switzerland participates in the working groups on nuclear safety, food safety, and fixating the end of the war.

It is expected that following the first three meetings of the NSA in Copenhagen (June 25, 2023), Jeddah (August 5-6), and Malta (October 28), the fourth meeting in Davos will present the results achieved by the working groups and discuss the next steps.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the third meeting of foreign policy and national security advisors regarding the Peace Formula was held in Malta in October. Representatives from 66 countries and international organizations took part in the event.