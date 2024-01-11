China's F1 Driver Zhou Looks Forward To New Season Breakthrough

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

SHANGHAI: Zhou Guanyu, China's first F1 driver, said he's gained a lot of experience and is looking forward to making breakthrough next season.

"I hope to turn all the regrets of the past two years, including all the mistakes I made, into my motivation. I hope to show my best state in the new season, and look forward to a bigger breakthrough in collecting points at the races," Zhou told Xinhua recently.

"I gained a lot of experience last season in all respects. Although it was not reflected in the final results, it is more about making preparations for the coming season," Zhou added.

Looking back on the past two years, Zhou admitted that he was "under a lot of pressure."

"I want to say 'thank you' to myself. The past two years have not been easy, but I have survived," he said.

The 2023 season is the second season of Zhou's F1 career, and he finally got six points and ranked 18th in the table after winning 9th place in Australia, Spain, and Qatar, respectively.

Compared with two years ago, Zhou said he's getting more mature.

"I have been more adapted to the rhythm of F1 competitions after moving from one venue to another, getting over the jet lag and adjusting myself physically and mentally," he said.

Zhou is also playing an increasingly important role in the team. "In the beginning, I did not dare to make decisions; I just got the job done. But now I'm willing to make choices and shoulder the responsibility. I also more actively get involved in the team's research and development work," said Zhou.

Zhou revealed that in the coming season, there will be new development of his car. "We are ready to launch a new frame, and its appearance will also be greatly upgraded," he said.



The F1 Chinese Grand Prix will be held at the Shanghai International Circuit from April 19 to 21, and Zhou said he's done enough research on it.

"It is a combination of low-speed, high-speed and turn-around, and I will be well prepared for it."

In addition, Zhou likes to design his own specially painted helmets with the characteristics of each Grand Prix.

"The special helmet of the Chinese Grand Prix has been designed in December 2023, but no spoilers now. I have participated in most of the design, and I hope the helmet can bring me good luck," he said.