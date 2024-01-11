Ascent CFO Solutions Launches Data Visualization Tool For Growing Businesses, Ceos, And Founders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, COLORADO , USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized Fractional CFO firm, Ascent CFO Solutions, launches an innovative, fully-customizable data visualization solution designed to provide greater visibility for CEOs and founders looking to expand and grow their businesses.Founded by Dan DeGolier, Ascent CFO Solutions (with offices in Denver and Boulder), is a Fractional CFO firm offering Fractional and Interim CFO services, financial modeling, M&A, fundraising support, and robust data visualization solutions, to high-growth start-up and scale-up companies nationwide. The firm's Fractional CFOs are a powerful resource for companies in all stages who need the strategic financial guidance of a CFO without the cost burden of employing someone full time. As businesses look to further increase the efficiency of their finance professionals, harness their data, and implement new technologies as part of their strategic plans in 2024, Ascent CFO is bringing new and robust data visualization solutions to CEOs and founders across industries.Insights by Ascent CFO aims to accelerate the connection between a company's abundant data and the leadership's ability to make informed and timely decisions as they run the business and plan for growth. Leveraging innovative technologies, Insights by Ascent CFO is a fully customized solution based on a client's data requirements and business needs. Ascent CFO Solutions provides a retained data analysis team that walks clients through every step of the onboarding process-gathering and connecting data sources, optimizing and improving data integrity, identifying metrics to visualize and track, training on navigating and manipulating the intuitive platform, and ongoing support for adjusting metrics and visualizations as a company's growth ebbs and flows.“As companies' needs for timely and actionable information increase, we are excited to offer Insights by Ascent CFO to give the C-Suite and founders greater visibility into how their business is performing and what their areas of growth are. Our hope is that Insights provides current and prospective clients with a more automated, collaborative, and personalized view of their data sources in one concise platform. Insights can give leaders not only the opportunity to make strategic and informed decisions about the direction of their business, but to streamline their operations and processes for increased growth in 2024,” says founder Dan DeGolier.Insights by Ascent CFO can be used in any industry (SaaS, professional services, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing, and others) to track multiple metrics over periods of time, produce presentation-ready visuals ready in moments, track client and project profitability, pull employee utilization rates easily without data refreshes, and coordinate between all data sources. Through an interactive dashboard, clients can review their own personalized data sets, which are designed to break out or be filtered based by department or specific need. Each utilization of Insights is unique to the clients' businesses and requests.“Insights by Ascent CFO has provided us with a customized way for our directors and managers to have on-demand access to the most up-to-date Budget vs Actual reports. We no longer need to spend time inputting data, creating versions for different departments, or performing currency conversions. We anticipate that by using Insights by Ascent CFO, we will have saved several days per year of admin and formatting time getting information into the team's hands. We look forward to expanding our usage of Insights by Ascent CFO this year,” says Jodi Mercer, Fractional CFO.Insights by Ascent CFO has the capabilities to change the way CEOs and founders operate and grow their business. Ascent CFO Solutions is excited to offer this new solution in 2024. For more information about Ascent CFO Solutions and Insights by Ascent CFO, visit .##Ascent CFO Solutions is a Fractional CFO firm for growing companies. Ascent CFO Solutions provides the strategic financial expertise of a CFO backed by a full-stack financial team without adding to your company's headcount. Companies in all stages rely on our financial expertise to give them visibility into their business and data-driven strategic insight to make more informed decisions as they grow.

