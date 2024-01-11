SBLM Architects' Design Of Huntington Shopping Center Creates Community Retail Hub

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael LeFande

Acclaimed architecture firm's design of $75M retail project includes redevelopment of three standalone buildings, three new buildings, landscaping and more

HUNTINGTON , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SBLM Architects ' re-design of the Huntington Shopping Center delivers a visual theme that is more reflective of a town square than a suburban mall. The new motif includes gabled roofs, warm wood accents on store façades, courtyards with abundant seating, wide pedestrian walkways, verdant landscaping, and renovated parking areas with clear way-finding signage.The massive $75 million redevelopment project is located on 21 acres at 350 Walt Whitman Road in Huntington, Long Island. The architectural program included two new one-story, standalone buildings, one new inline building with a building expansion, and the redevelopment of the three existing buildings.“This is an important repurposing project to convert an underperforming mall into a vibrant retail hub for the community,” says Michael LeFande, Principal of SBLM's Long Island studio office.“Since its launch in 2020, there have been delays primarily caused by the pandemic, including chain supply issues. But despite these setbacks, the Center is now in great shape and the developer is already leasing to significant retail brands, some of which are new to the area.”Owned and managed by Federal Realty Investment Trust, the redevelopment entailed the renovation of three existing standalone buildings (including one with an addition), the demolition and replacement of a two-story building with a one-story building, and the design of two new standalone buildings. It is anticipated a high percentage of the center will include food-and-beverage tenants that will benefit from the strategically designed outdoor seating and courtyard areas.Huntington Shopping Center has remained open and in continual operation throughout the redevelopment. It is expected to be completed in 2024 with approximately 177,000 square feet of retail and Whole Foods as the lead anchor. Other national and regional brands that have already committed to the Center include REI, Michaels, PetSmart, Williams-Sonoma, ULTA Beauty, The Container Store, J Crew Factory, LoveSac, and BFT. Among the food and beverage offerings are Just Salad, Burger Village, and Paris Baguette.ABOUT SBLM ARCHITECTSEstablished in 1993, SBLM Architects has four interconnected, Principal-headed Studio offices in New York City, Long Island, NY, Miami, FL, and Dallas, TX. With more than three decades in practice, SBLM has completed thousands of projects throughout the U.S., providing environmentally responsible solutions for such market categories as Healthcare, Education, Mixed-use and Residential, Retail and Commercial, and Civic environments. SBLM's dedicated family of architects and designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners, and seasoned collaborators continue to meet the needs of our clients' visions, delivering design solutions that inspire, connect, perform, and drive business.

