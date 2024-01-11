Media Contour | The Conversion Leaders, Honored As A Clutch Champion For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

They attribute their achievement to a holistic and scientific approach to conversion rate optimization (CRO) and their customer-first approach.

- Matt Dandurand, CEOFRISCO, TX, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frisco, Texas, USA, December 19, 2023 - Media Contour , a leading e-commerce conversion rate optimization (CRO) agency, is recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion. Clutch is a leading provider and top global marketplace for finding B2B companies and services. This elite award puts Media Contour in the top 10% of global winners, celebrating their expertise and success in delivering stellar results in their field. The Champion Award also points to Media Contour's commitment to effective eCommerce Conversion Rate Optimization strategies and their unique guarantee of“up to $1 million in increased revenue, or you don't pay,” solidifying their position as a conversion optimization industry leader.“The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future.""This achievement is more than just an award; it's a testament to the heart and soul we pour into every project. Our commitment to driving impactful results has been phenomenally successful, with our clients experiencing returns on investment that soar up to 20 times their initial spend. We take immense pride in empowering our clients, not just in growth but also in elevating their appeal to potential buyers or investors. This prestigious accolade validates our position as a trusted, experienced leader in the CRO space. We're celebrated for converting data into decisive success and transforming websites into dynamic profit centers, all thanks to our pioneering strategies and unwavering dedication to our client's journey toward remarkable growth."-Matt Dandurand, CEOAbout Media ContourMedia Contour was established in 2005 and has grown from a small agency to a global leader in e-commerce conversion optimization agency. We specialize in helping eCommerce companies increase their Revenue, ROAS, and profit margins by converting more visitors from their paid and organic channels. We take on all the risk for our services by guaranteeing up to a 5X return on your investment with us, or you don't pay. Our past results include annualized Revenue increases of $1, Add-to-cart rate increases of up to 50%, and Conversion Rate increases of up to 20%. We are extremely passionate about providing a service that actually allows companies to grow and scale more efficiently by having a direct impact on the bottom line. Our commitment to this mission has been recognized with numerous awards and a growing list of happy clients. Our approach to CRO is innovative by being both holistic and scientific, focusing on strategies like A/B testing, enhanced UX design, deep insights into customer intelligence and experience, and an all-encompassing e-commerce website optimization that dramatically enhances user experiences and drives revenue growth. A point of pride is our unique pay-for-performance guarantee of up to $1 million in increased annualized revenue, or you don't pay. This bold promise reflects our unwavering confidence in our ability to deliver remarkable returns for clients and the cornerstone of our dedication to client success.About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

