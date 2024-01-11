(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) TAMCO Switchgear Testing Laboratory Receives ISO 17025 Certification Elevating the quality and reliability of power supply in line with the acceleration of Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR)



KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - TAMCO Switchgear Testing Laboratory has been accredited with ISO 17025, a globally recognized international standard for testing and calibration laboratories, from Standards Malaysia. This accreditation marks a pivotal milestone for TAMCO Switchgear as it further strengthens its product quality control in ensuring a safe and reliable power supply to support the NETR initiatives.







The ISO 17025 accreditation signifies that the TAMCO Switchgear Testing Laboratory, located in Bukit Raja, Selangor meets the highest standards for competence in the testing of medium-voltage switchgear which were previously conducted by foreign laboratories namely KEMA in the Netherlands, CESI in Italy, ASTA in Australia, and IPH in Germany. By implementing in-house testing in accordance with ISO 17025 accreditation, TAMCO Switchgear is able to reduce the lead time of product delivery to meet the demanding project requirements.

“We are proud to have received ISO 17025 accreditation as this accreditation is a testament to our commitment to quality and compliance. It allows us to serve our customers and the industry better, and achieve the global goals together, such as NETR,” said Dr. Ir. Segaran Narayanan, CEO of TAMCO Switchgear.

Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) was introduced to ensure the nation remains relevant and competitive in a world where industrial and commercial bases are rapidly changing by the day. The NETR is a significant milestone for Malaysia and comprehensively charts our nation's trajectory towards a brighter, cleaner, and more resilient future.

TAMCO Switchgear's Testing Laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed by highly qualified engineers and technicians. In 2008, the laboratory underwent significant developments, coinciding with the relocation of the manufacturing plant. This strategic move aimed to enhance the efficiency of product testing and certification processes. Towards this end, the laboratory is equipped to test a wide range of medium-voltage switchgear products, to ensure a reliable power transmission for the electricity supply throughout the nation.

With its ISO 17025 accreditation, TAMCO Switchgear is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality medium-voltage switchgear products in Malaysia and the surrounding region. The accreditation also opens doors to new markets by meeting regulatory requirements in different regions. It enhances the competitiveness of the business, making it more attractive to clients who prioritize working with accredited laboratories.

The ISO 17025 accreditation is an internationally recognized standard for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. To achieve accreditation, a laboratory must demonstrate that it has the necessary staff, equipment, and procedures to conduct testing and calibration to the highest standards.

