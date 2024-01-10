Placement processes today are subject to constantly growing requirements with regards to high-mix or variable-mix and variable-volume production. This calls for solutions which enable processes to be adapted quickly and easily and increase speed.

"Speed and flexibility are among the main reasons why many of our customers are increasingly turning to automation - even in areas that have been managed manually for decades," explains Martin Rennie, Branch Manager UK at FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH.

The AIMEX IIIc all-in-one placement machine supports all types of production and changes in used package shapes. It allows easy ramp-up of new productions or reaction to changes in package shapes and any errors that occur. Several test functions prevent defects and ensure high quality. Reduced time and labor costs are drastically minimized by advantages such as the reduction in the number of changeovers. Operation is extremely simple thanks to the use of pictograms.

Continuity and flexibility required

Alongside AIMEX IIIc, FUJI is also presenting sFAB-D, a placement machine for automated PCB production, at the "Southern Manufacturing & Electronics" in Farnborough (England). The platform automates THT (Through-Hole Technology) placement processes and thus increases efficiency significantly - while maintaining high precision. It flexibly supports various part sizes, shapes and delivery types, from leaded components to large special components such as transformers, etc.

Through-hole technology is a labor-intensive method for manufacturing PCBs, as components are inserted through holes on the board and then soldered on the other side. Vasilii Afanasev, sFAB Manager at FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH, explains: "Inserting and soldering the components is usually done manually and is therefore very time-consuming. The automation of THT board placement provides an alternative. It relieves employees of laborious, monotonous work and makes the placement workstations more effective. It also helps to ensure quality. Modern production relies on automated processes to ensure the high level of efficiency and competitiveness that is essential today."

FUJI will be exhibiting both placement machines at "Southern Manufacturing & Electronics" from February 6 - 8, 2024 in Farnborough (UK) on stand L80.

Contact:

FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION GmbH

Fujiallee 4

65451 Kelsterbach

Sofia Fountoukidou

-Marketing/PR-

Tel.: +49 (0) 6107 68 42 182

E-Mail: ...