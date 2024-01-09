Maldives Row: India Plans New Airport At Lakshadweep's Minicoy Island For Civil, Military Aircraft

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid an ongoing row with the Maldives, the Indian government is planning to build a new airfield at Minicoy Island of Lakshadweep which would be capable of operating civilian and military aircraft, including fighter jets, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday citing sources.\"The plan is to have a joint airfield that would be capable of operating fighter jets, military transport planes and commercial aircraft,\" ANI quoted government sources as saying Read | Amid India-Maldives row, Israel to start desalination program in LakshadweepPreviously, proposals for the development of a new airfield at Minicoy Island were submitted to the government. The proposal, now revived, has been presented to the government again, with the intention of joint usage.

The move aims not only to promote tourism in the Lakshadweep islands but also to strengthen the surveillance capabilities over the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean region, with the development of the airfield Read | India-Maldives row: 'Around 1,300 passengers fly to...', says Blue Star Air TravelThe proposal for the airfield was first put forth by the Indian Coast Guard, making it the first force under the Defence Ministry to do so. The current proposal suggests the Indian Air Force will lead the operations from the airfield, located in Minicoy Island Minicoy airport, once operational, will enhance the defence forces' surveillance capabilities in the Arabian Sea. Additionally, it will stimulate regional tourism, as outlined in the government's plans Read | India promoting Lakshadweep beaches for tourism. Why it's hurting Maldives?Currently, the Lakshadweep Islands house a single airstrip in Agatti, which restricts the variety of aircraft. This move follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region last week and the controversy with Maldives that swiftly followed Read | InsuranceDekho joins BoycottMaldives trend, stops travel insurance to MaldivesLakshadweep has been the centre of discussion and attraction since the visit by PM Modi there last week. Politicians in the Maldives' ruling party, the Maldivian Democratic Party, have been trying to criticise the Indian government's plans to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist attraction and have tweeted against PM Modi and India.



