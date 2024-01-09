Azerbaijani Ambassador Reveals Terms Of Suspect French Spy's Arrest In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijani
authorities arrested a French citizen, Martin Ryan, on espionage
charges on December 4, 2023, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Leyla
Abdullayeva told Agence France-Presse (AFP), Trend reports.
The ambassador said that judicial authorities ordered his
detention for a period of four months, adding that the French
Embassy in Baku was immediately notified of the arrest.
The identity of one of the arrested for espionage activities
carried out by the French Foreign Intelligence Service in
Azerbaijan has become known.
The CEO of the Baku-based company Merkorama LLC Martin Ryan was
manipulated by the French agent of the 2nd DGSE (General
Directorate for External Security), who engaged him in secret
cooperation and was subsequently expelled from Baku.
According to information circulated in the Western press,
investigations and arrests carried out by the State Security
Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan in early December 2023
resulted in the exposure in Azerbaijan of an extensive network of
agents of French intelligence services involved in various
operations in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan, several
countries in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia.
Dozens of French spies were identified in a short period, some
of whom had been operating in Azerbaijan at one point or another,
and some of whom continued to work undercover in various countries
and reputable international organizations.
