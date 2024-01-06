JK Tyre-Backed Indian Rally Driver Fabid Ahmer Set For First International Outing At Qatar International Rally

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 6th January, 2024 â€“ Multiple INRC winner, Kerala-based Fabid Ahmer is set to become the first Indian rally driver to compete in the Qatar International Rally, a round of the prestigious FIA Middle East Rally Championship, as he lines up for his maiden international outing next month.



Supported by JK Tyre Motorsport, which has played a pivotal role in grooming India's future motorsport stars, Fabid and his co-driver Milen George, will drive a Subaru Impreza 4WD Rally car prepared by Dubai's Toolbox Autoworks.



The Qatar International Rally marks the start of the Middle East Rally Championship. The event, set to be held from Feb 1-3, 2024, will feature some of the finest up-and-coming rally stars from around the world. The rally, in a revised three-day format, will be conducted in 13 timed special stages traversing through 622.49 km. Last year, the rally had 23 international teams participating from over 13 countries driving top-class cars such as Volkswagen Polo GTI, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, Ford Fiesta R5 etc. making it an adrenaline driven event.



Despite this being his first time competing internationally, Fabid heads into the event determined to make his mark and showcase not just his exceptional driving skills, but also put the prowess of Indian rally drivers on the world map.



Fabid said, "It's a dream come true to represent India in the Middle East Rally Championship. I am honoured to carry the hopes of my country and make history as the first Indian driver in this renowned championship. With the unwavering support of JK Tyre, I am confident in my abilities to navigate the challenges that come my way and compete at the highest level."



Fabid, a driver hails from the Palakkad-region with a proven track record, has earned his international debut, thanks to wins at numerous rallies and championships domestically over the last eight years, including consistent wins in the Indian National Rally Championship, the pinnacle of Indian rallying.



In addition to JK Tyre, Fabid will also be supported by off-road club 'Dudes of Dunes', who will serve as his hospitality partner.



About JK Tyre Motorsport:



JK Tyre has been closely associated with the world of motorsports for almost three decades. The company laid down a long-term plan to popularize and promote the sport in the country. Its first target was to change the notion that this was a sport for the elite. So, it packaged and redesigned it in a spectator-friendly way, drawing the masses to the sport. JK Tyre's efforts started paying dividends in just a few years' time, with the likes of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandok going all the way to the F1 rung, the highest level of single-seat racing in the world. Since then, a number of stars emerged, including Armaan Ebrahim, the Maini brothers (Kush and Arjun), Anindith Reddy Konda, amongst many others. JK Tyre Motorsports is very proud of the role it has played in bringing women into motorsports in a big way. Apart from encouraging them to get into the sport through karting as kids, the company also gave them opportunities in various national championships. With a vision to promote women in motorsports, the company has curated women-centric events such as JK Tyre WIAA Women's Rally to Valley, JK Tyre Defence Wives Power Drive, JK Tyre-YFLO Women's Power Drive, JK Tyre Times Women's Drive apart from introducing an all-women's team in the JK Tyre National Racing Championship to encourage women to take up to the sport.

