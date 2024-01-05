Appex Innovation Partners With Liferay To Accelerate Digital Transformation For Enterprise Customers

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Appex Innovation, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Liferay, a leading Digital Platform that provides the Liferay DXP for Enterprise Customers to digitize business operations, deliver connected customer experiences, and gather actionable customer insights.

Liferay has been at the forefront of Digital Transformation with Portals, Content Management, Search, Integration, and Document Management. The Liferay DCP Platform enhances and amplifies Digital Transformation through Technology, Hosting, Collaboration, User Experience, and Integration thereby enabling Organizations to quickly become Intelligent Enterprises.

Appex Innovation specializes in accelerating AI-driven innovation for Enterprises, especially in the Health-Tech sector. With a focus on digitizing processes, their flagship offering iCareSecure Portals, provides a secure platform for digitizing and sharing medical data with providers, hospitals, clinics, and patients. This intuitive platform ensures accessibility, collaboration, and timely sharing of critical medical information.

The collaboration between Liferay and Appex Innovation enables Enterprises to move towards their Digital Transformation Journey through a variety of approaches – Portal Implementations, Portal Migrations, Portal Customizations, Portal Integrations, Content Management System Design and Bootup, Document Management Integration, Integration to backend Systems – ERP SCM, CRM, Integration with Legacy Systems, Portal Transformation, IoT Integration (e.g. Medtech Devices), Compliance Documentation Collaboration (e.g. GxP, Financial) and a host of initiatives required by CIOs to reach seamlessly to their Business and End-users.

This collaboration between Liferay and Appex Innovation aims to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care and facilitate seamless communication between healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, and patients.

By joining forces with Liferay, Appex Innovation aims to further enhance its capabilities and expand its reach in the healthcare market. This collaboration ensures that healthcare organizations can leverage the full potential of Digital cloud and AI-driven innovation, optimizing operations and improving patient outcomes.

Ankur Vora, CEO at Appex Innovation Solutions said: “Our partnership with Liferay represents an exciting chapter in our journey to transform the healthcare landscape. With Liferay's comprehensive DXP Platform, we will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven innovation and revolutionize the way organizations operate. Our joint offerings will empower Businesses and Customers, Streamline Processes, create Impactful End User Experiences and ultimately improve Digital Journey outcomes. Appex Innovation and Liferay are committed to delivering exceptional value to their customers. This partnership signifies a shared vision to leverage advanced technologies and promote innovation."

