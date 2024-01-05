Around 10,000 Bankruptcies In Switzerland In 2023

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) Unas 10.000 quiebras en Suiza en 2023



The number of insolvencies due to over-indebtedness rose by 8% compared to the previous year for a total of 7,335 companies, as reported by the Swiss creditors' association Creditreform on Thursday. This is a record high number of insolvencies, i.e. bankruptcies caused by over-indebtedness.

The fact that the total number of bankruptcies is not higher is due to the decline in bankruptcy publications in accordance with Article 731b of the Swiss Code of Obligations, it added. These have fallen by almost 20% compared to the previous year.

+ Swiss start-ups hit record high in first half of 2023

According to the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) portal of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), such bankruptcies due to organisational deficiencies usually only occur when a company has already ceased its activities. It is not a bankruptcy in the usual sense, which is caused by a problem of over-indebtedness.

Looking at the individual sectors, the association registered a sharp increase in company bankruptcies, particularly in the IT, hospitality, transport and logistics sectors. However, there was a year-on-year decline in the information and communication, wholesale and retail and building construction and civil engineering sectors.

