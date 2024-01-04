Pinery Water And Wastewater District, CO Upgrades Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to find a digital solution with macro-level reporting that would allow it to eliminate paper-based processes, the Pinery Water and Wastewater District, CO, was searching for a new software provider. After a thorough search, it chose to partner with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Located near Denver, leadership in the Pinery Water and Wastewater District, CO were determined to modernize their processes. In the search for a new solution, the District prioritized finding a system that would give it the ability to manage and track asset maintenance, provide automated workflows, and provide a single system of truth for its assets. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the top choice for its innovative features, GIS integration, and high-quality mobile work capabilities, tailored to meet the District's specific requirements.The Pinery Water and Wastewater District will now enjoy clear visibility on its asset inventory and inspections, and comprehensive asset management data and reports. With OpenGov, operations will be housed in a central database and updated in real-time by field crews using mobile devices.The Pinery Water and Wastewater District, CO joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

