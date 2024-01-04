US Ambassador Meets With Egyptian Minister Of Communications To Boost IT Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The US Ambassador to Cairo, Herro Mustafa, and her delegation met with Amr Talaat, the Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the IT sector.

The meeting highlighted the presence and role of major US companies in the Egyptian IT sector, as well as the diverse areas of collaboration between the two countries. Talaat mentioned his visit to the US last September, which led to fruitful discussions and increased US investments in Egypt.

Talaat also reviewed the developments and achievements in the Egyptian IT sector, in line with Egypt's digital strategy. He said that the ministry works with local and international partners to execute its projects.

He emphasized that Egypt has several competitive advantages in outsourcing, and invited US companies to invest in setting up centres in Egypt to export high-value IT services. He also talked about the completion of the first phase of the Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital, which offers programs to support innovation, entrepreneurship, digital skills, and research and development in assistive technologies. The city hosts the Imhotep Innovation and Development Center, which has advanced facilities and hosts local and international companies specialized in electronic design.

Talaat said that the second phase of the Knowledge City is under construction, and will provide more opportunities for global companies to be present.

He also mentioned that a project is in progress to improve internet efficiency across the country.

The US Ambassador praised the efforts and progress in the Egyptian IT sector, and expressed her interest in strengthening cooperation with Egypt in various fields, such as telecommunications infrastructure, data governance, capacity building, and encouraging US investments.