               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

7 Easy Mountain Peaks To Trek For Beginners This New Year


1/3/2024 2:01:22 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on an exhilarating journey with our guide to seven beginner-friendly mountain peaks. From the iconic Mount Monadnock's well-marked trails to the breathtaking sunrise summit of Japan's Mount Fuji, each climb offers a unique experience. Discover the accessible routes on Mount Hood and the captivating vistas from Ben Nevis in Scotland. Explore the volcanic landscapes of Mount St. Helens and the challenging yet rewarding Platteklip Gorge on South Africa's Table Mountain

7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year

Embark on a thrilling adventure! Explore seven beginner-friendly mountain peaks, from the iconic Mount Monadnock to the majestic heights of Mount Fuji

Mount Monadnock (New Hampshire, USA)

An iconic peak at 3,165 ft, Monadnock offers diverse trails like the White Dot Trail. Ideal for beginners, its popularity lies in panoramic views and a well-marked path

Mount Fuji (Japan)

Despite its 12,389-ft stature, Fuji's climbing season (July-Sept) offers accessible trails. The Yoshida Trail, with mountain huts, caters to beginners

Mount Hood (Oregon, USA)

At 11,250 ft, Mount Hood's South Side route is a non-technical ascent. While basic mountaineering skills are crucial, the climb provides a taste of alpine adventure for novices

Ben Nevis (Scotland)

As the highest in the British Isles, Ben Nevis has routes like the Mountain Track suitable for beginners. Weather variability adds challenge, but stunning views reward the ascent

Mount St. Helens (Washington, USA)

The Monitor Ridge route on 8,366-ft St. Helens offers a fascinating climb through volcanic landscapes. Accessible to beginners

Table Mountain (South Africa)

Overlooking Cape Town, Table Mountain's Platteklip Gorge route at 3,558 ft is a challenging but rewarding hike. A cable car descent adds to the adventure for novice climbers

Mount Elbert (Colorado, USA)

The highest in the Rockies, Mount Elbert's South Mount Elbert Trail ascends 14,440 ft. Although non-technical, the altitude presents a challenge

MENAFN03012024007385015968ID1107681511

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search