7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on an exhilarating journey with our guide to seven beginner-friendly mountain peaks. From the iconic Mount Monadnock's well-marked trails to the breathtaking sunrise summit of Japan's Mount Fuji, each climb offers a unique experience. Discover the accessible routes on Mount Hood and the captivating vistas from Ben Nevis in Scotland. Explore the volcanic landscapes of Mount St. Helens and the challenging yet rewarding Platteklip Gorge on South Africa's Table Mountain

An iconic peak at 3,165 ft, Monadnock offers diverse trails like the White Dot Trail. Ideal for beginners, its popularity lies in panoramic views and a well-marked path

Despite its 12,389-ft stature, Fuji's climbing season (July-Sept) offers accessible trails. The Yoshida Trail, with mountain huts, caters to beginners

At 11,250 ft, Mount Hood's South Side route is a non-technical ascent. While basic mountaineering skills are crucial, the climb provides a taste of alpine adventure for novices

As the highest in the British Isles, Ben Nevis has routes like the Mountain Track suitable for beginners. Weather variability adds challenge, but stunning views reward the ascent

The Monitor Ridge route on 8,366-ft St. Helens offers a fascinating climb through volcanic landscapes. Accessible to beginners

Overlooking Cape Town, Table Mountain's Platteklip Gorge route at 3,558 ft is a challenging but rewarding hike. A cable car descent adds to the adventure for novice climbers

The highest in the Rockies, Mount Elbert's South Mount Elbert Trail ascends 14,440 ft. Although non-technical, the altitude presents a challenge