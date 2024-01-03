Opkey's Third Annual State Of ERP Testing Report Uncovers Key Trends Shaping ERP Testing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Report delves into what will matter for ERP testing in 2024.

DUBLIN, CA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opkey , the leading provider of ERP test automation solutions, has released its third annual State of ERP Testing Report. The report blends a survey of 500+ business and IT leaders with research and conversations with individuals with expertise in ERP management and testing. Opkey highlights three new trends and two continuing trends that are charting the course for ERP testing in 2024.The report builds on a robust history of exploring and understanding the growth drivers and new directions in the rapidly evolving ERP testing market. It also offers guidance to organizations seeking to navigate the increasing complexity of ERP testing and develop the most efficient possible testing strategies.Last year, Opkey CEO Pankaj Goel coined the term“SaaS Mess” to describe the state of complex and interconnected environments that create complications for testing. This year is no different with 85% of survey respondents stating that they are using more SaaS apps this year compared to last year, leading to a need for effective end-to-end testing solutions that can handle highly interconnected tech stacks.Want to learn more about AI in testing, new SaaS buying trends, and the smartest testing decisions in 2024? Download the report here .About OpkeyOpkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey's No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of test automation. Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.Media Contacts:

