Ministry Of Awqaf Urges Muslims To Intensify Worship In Last 10 Days Of Ramadan
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) called on Muslims to make the most of the last ten days of Ramadan through increased prayer, Qur'an recitation, supplication, seeking forgiveness, charity, and maintaining family ties, following the Sunnah of the Prophet, who would devote himself and awaken his household during these nights.
The ministry highlighted that Laylat Al Qadr, occurring on one of these nights, is the greatest night of the year, with deeds rewarded as if performed for a thousand months. Its timing was concealed by God to inspire believers to strive in worship and good deeds.Read Also
Muslims were encouraged to approach these days with sincere devotion, perform prayers in mosques, and persist in remembrance of God and supplication for mercy and forgiveness, seizing the opportunity to attain the unparalleled blessings of the last ten nights.
