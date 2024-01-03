OKW's New SMART-PANEL Wall-Mount Enclosures For Electronic Control Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OKW has added new size S114 to its SMART-PANEL range of electronic control center enclosures

SMART-PANEL is designed for low profile wall-mount electronic controls with a keypad or touchscreen

SMART-PANEL enclosures are designed for mounting to different types of electrical wall boxes

OKW's new S114 SMART-PANEL wall-mount enclosures are designed for building monitoring and control. They fit flush-mount cavity wall boxes up to 3.94” x 3.94”.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elegant SMART-PANEL is ideal for applications including building services systems, electrical installations, smart homes, offices, security, IoT/IIoT, wireless communications, measuring and control, medical and laboratory technology.The enclosures have a highly polished bottom section with a flat, recessed area for interfaces such as USB or mini-USB. The top has a fine surface structure and is recessed to accommodate a touch screen or membrane keypad.Electronic components such as PCBs can be fitted in the top section of the enclosure using the four mounting pillars provided. Self-tapping PCB screws are available as accessories.Screwless snap-together assembly speeds up installation times. The enclosures can then be reopened for inspection and maintenance using a pair of dedicated tools available as an accessory.At launch, SMART-PANEL was originally designed to fit standard flush-mount cavity wall boxes with a 2.40” opening. New size S114 (4.49” x 4.49” x 0.84”) fits larger international boxes up to 3.94” x 3.94”.It complements the existing S84 (3.31” x 3.31” x 0.84”) and E155 (6.10” x 3.31” x 0.84”) sizes. All the enclosures are molded from UV-stable ASA+PC (UL 94 V-0) in traffic white (RAL 9016) as standard.OKW can supply SMART-PANEL fully customized . Services include CNC machining, printing of legends, logos and photo-quality graphics, laser marking, decor foils, RFI/EMI shielding, and assembly of accessories.VIEW SMART-PANEL RANGE HERE >>

Sean J Bailey

OKW Enclosures Inc

+1 412-220-9244

email us here

SMART-PANEL - Enclosures For Wall-Mount Electronic Controls