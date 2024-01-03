Femometer Smart Kegel Trainer Is A Better Solution For Pelvic Health Improvement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Femometer smart pelvic kegel exerciser Lilac 2.0 for women's pelvic health

Better pelvic health with Femometer Kegel Trainer. The device helps to regain strength, tightness, and bladder control with real-time biofeedback

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Femometer , a brand focused on women's health, addresses that even though Kegel exercises are good for pelvic health, many people find them tricky to stick with because they're unsure if they're doing it right, and it's hard to track your progress. That's why Lilac, the Femometer Kegel Pelvic Trainer , was launched. This smart device makes Kegel exercises easier and more enjoyable, offering a better way for women to improve the strength of their pelvic muscles.● Addressing Common Hurdles:The reluctance to engage in Kegel exercises often stems from a lack of proper guidance and awareness on how to initiate a routine. Many individuals face the challenge of not knowing if they are performing the exercises correctly, leading to hesitancy. The Femometer Lilac Pelvic Trainer aims to eliminate these barriers by offering comprehensive guidance, real-time biofeedback, and progress tracking.● Unique Design and Advanced Technology:Lilac's unique design fits naturally with a woman's pelvic floor. Equipped with advanced 360-degree surrounding pressure detection technology, Lilac ensures accurate and effective pelvic floor training. The built-in vibration feedback provides users with real-time guidance, making the entire experience beneficial, engaging, and interactive.● Seamless Integration with Femometer MyKegel App :Lilac pairs seamlessly with the Femometer MyKegel app, which takes the user experience to the next level. The app provides step-by-step training lessons, continuous support, and real-time feedback during each session. The interactive nature of the app transforms Kegel training into an efficient and enjoyable activity.● Visible Progress and Achievements:One of the key features of Lilac is its ability to assess user performance after each training session. The Femometer app provides scores and progress tracking, allowing users to visualize their achievements and monitor their advancement. With just four weeks of dedicated training, users can begin to notice a significant difference in strength, tightness, and bladder control.● Results-driven and Enjoyable Experience:Lilac, paired with the Femometer app, ensures that Kegel training is efficient and enjoyable. The combination of real-time biofeedback, vibration feedback, and progress tracking makes Lilac an indispensable tool for those seeking a results-driven approach to pelvic floor wellness.For media inquiries, please contact: ...About Femometer:Femometer is a pioneer in women's health technology, dedicated to providing accessible and effective solutions for women's well-being. With a focus on innovation, safety, and user experience, Femometer is committed to empowering women in every aspect of their health journey.Reference:

Anna Jane

Femometer inc.

email us here