Aamir Khan, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Spend New Year's At Saira Banu's House, Veteran Actress Pens Emotional Note

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veteran actress and late actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu recently took to Instagram to throw light on her relationship with Aamir Khan. A relationship that she claims to have gone through difficult times and emerged stronger, and one for which she is glad. The actress spent New Year's Eve with him, his mother, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.



The post

Saira shared a series of pictures from the gathering that took place at her house. She wrote a long caption explaining her relationship and bond with Aamir Khan. She wrote that Aamir has been this constant presence for Sahib (Dilip Kumar) and her and he still has a profound admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he contributed to Indian cinema. It's truly mutual. Sahib has always had a real admiration for Aamir's acting prowess and his ability to bring characters to life on screen. She said that she has been moved by Aamir's artistry - not only in his films but also in the way he's embraced the position of a family member in Sahib's and my lives.

Personal front

Meanwhile, Aamir is preoccupied with his daughter Ira Khan's wedding. On January 3, she will tie the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.



Also read:

'Koffee with Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to conclude the show, ex-couple return on-screen after ten years

Professional front

Aamir and Kiran have cooperated on the next film 'Laapta Ladies' where Kiran is the film's director and producer, while Aamir is the producer.

The two are also expected to feature in the final episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. Aamir and Kiran first appeared on the show in season 4 ten years ago and will be returning. This will be the first time a divorced couple appears on the show.

