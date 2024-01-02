Kuwait Navy Delegation Examines Egyptian Naval Units In Alexandria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- A delegation of the Kuwaiti Navy on Tuesday inspected Egyptian naval units that have recently joined the Egyptian fleet, in the coastal city of Alexandria, spokesperson of the Egyptian Armed Forces Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez Gharib said in a press release.

The Kuwaiti delegation also examined the cadets' facilities at the naval academy in Alexandria, he said, adding that the Kuwaiti personnel headed by Commander of the Kuwaiti Navy Commodore Hazzaa Al-Alati met with the Commander of the Egyptian Navy, Vice Admiral Ashraf Atwa Megahed.

The Kuwaiti military delegation also examined the Arsenal of Alexandria and the shipyard, he said, noting that the visit is in line with the efforts to bolster cooperation and exchange expertise between the Kuwaiti and Egyptian navies. (end)

aff











MENAFN02012024000071011013ID1107678150