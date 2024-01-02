Sports Law Expert Podcast Interviews Mcgowan PAE's Jani Memorich And Catherine Buchanan About Sports And Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sports Law Expert Podcast is one of 25 media platforms of Hackney Publications , the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals.

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Jani Memorich and Catherine Buchanan of McGowan PAE about Intersection.McGowan PAE designs and creates personal and commercial insurance programs and products for professional athletes, entertainers, NIL college athletes, social media influencers, Family Offices, coaches, broadcasters, spokesmodels, directors, TV and movie producers, screen writers, ballclub owners, front office personnel and high net worth individuals.The podcast segment can be heard here.Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here.“The team at McGowan PAE, led by Jani and Jim Convertino (Director of PAE), has decades of experience in the space, making them the perfect choice when a sports industry professional, the individual or their agency representing them, has unique insurance exposures and wishes to address them as an integral part of their wealth management,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications.“The interview with Jani and Catherine sheds light on the services that McGowan PAE offers as well as what to expect in the future with regard to sports and insurance.”About Hackney PublicationsHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

