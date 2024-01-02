Saudi Arabia Finalizes $250 Million Aid To Jordan With $38.6 Million Transfer

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and the Saudi Embassy in Amman have announced the completion of a 2018 $250 million Saudi financial support package to Jordan.This final installment, amounting to $38.6 million, represents the last portion of the fifth tranche, concluding the grant agreement that spanned from 2018 to 2022. The arrangement, established during the Makkah Summit in 2018, was specifically aimed at bolstering Jordan's general budget and supporting the country's economic stability.During the transfer ceremony of the fifth tranche, Zeina Touqan, the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, expressed gratitude towards the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Sudairi, and Abdul Mohsen bin Abdulaziz Al-Mutawa, Director General of the General Department of International Development Cooperation in the Saudi Ministry of Finance. Touqan highlighted the strong bilateral relations between the two nations.Touqan, in a statement, conveyed the Jordanian government's appreciation for the continuous developmental support from Saudi Arabia. This support has been pivotal in maintaining robust bilateral relations and contributes significantly to the Gulf grant and aid package under the "Makkah Summit" framework.She also acknowledged Saudi Arabia's prompt response in supporting Jordan's efforts to provide necessary services to Syrian refugees and host communities.Ambassador Sudairi reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting Jordan, as outlined in the Makkah Summit. He emphasized the strength, resilience, and diversity of the Jordanian economy and its promising future under the leadership of King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.Despite regional challenges, he noted Jordan's ability to adapt and minimize negative impacts, maintaining its trajectory of construction, growth, and production.