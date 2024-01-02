'The Legend Of Hanuman' Creator: It Does Full Justice To Fantasy World Through Animation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Breaking the notion around animated stories existing just for kids, the creator of 'The Legend of Hanuman', Sharad Devranjan has opened up about how they are elevating storytelling with cutting-edge animation, making it an experience not to be missed by any.

Elaborating on the same, Sharad Devarajan, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India and the creator and executive producer of the show said: "One of our goals in the series was to make the Indian audience forget they are watching 'an animation' and just be drawn into the story, the world and the characters, in the same way they would with any big-event, live action film or a TV series."

He shared that the series will inspire audiences with a fresh new take on the legend both visually and narratively for a whole new generation.

"The series does full justice to this fantasy world through animation. We hope to usher in a golden age of local Indian animated projects that appeal to everyone across the country. The response to Season 1 and 2 of the series has been nothing less than extraordinary," said Sharad.

He added: "None of this would have been possible without the brilliance and unbounded creativity of my Co-Creators -- Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal. Also, we were fortunate to have some amazing voice-over talents, who really brought this series to life in every language. The entire cast was incredible."

Produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal, 'The Legend of Hanuman 3' will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12.

