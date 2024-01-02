(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Mozart's“The Magic Flute” Will Arrive at the Costa Rican National Theater in 2024 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round To El Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle International Photographer Shows Captivating Images of the Tárcoles River Crocodiles Culture & Lifestyle Why Limon in Costa Rica is Full of Happy People? Culture & Lifestyle Change Your Relationship With... Christmas Culture & Lifestyle How to Prepare Hot Chocolate? The Recipe with a Touch of Orange to Show Off at the Costa Rican Christmas Health 10 Tips to Maintain Healthy Eating Habits during the Christmas Season

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: December 29, 2023 Mozart's“The Magic Flute” Will Arrive at the Costa Rican National Theater in 2024

There will be five functions

By TCRN STAFF December 31, 202330 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadHealth TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Costa Rican College of Physicians Urges the Population to Avoid Excesses during Holiday Season World News TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Canadian Mining Company Wants to Contribute to the Closure Plan of its Disabled Mine in Panama Health TCRN STAFF - December 29, 2023Metropolitan Hospital Launches Revolutionary Service Against Cancer In Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

The National Lyric Company (CLN) will bring back an opera production in 2024:“The Magic Flute” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart magnificent two-act work, with a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder and music by Mozart , will shine at the National Theater for five performances , from July 21 to 28.

The show will feature the participation of the Benemérita National Symphony Orchestra, the National Symphony Choir and will be musically directed by Costa Rican Walter Morales.

This will be the first time that the CLN presents the work, which will mean a challenge for the artists and the production team.”The Magic Flute” moves between earthly comedy and mysticism: there are heroes, magical instruments, sorcerers and wild animals.

The staging promises to transport you to an enchanted world where good confronts the forces of darkness, behind the surface of a fairy tale, the story has a deeper meaning, referring to human efforts to achieve perfection, the search for truth, and the nobility of spirit.

“We are extremely excited to resume opera productions in 2024. The National Lyric Company returns with one of the most famous operas, the production will include a Costa Rican cast through auditions, a process that will be very positive for the professional growth of our singers“said Ricardo Chaves Cordero, deputy general director of the National Music Center.

The auditions for the cast of singers of The Magic Flute will be held under the supervision of musical director Walter Morales, in the week of January 22 to 25, at the National Music Center in Moravia.

- Advertisement - SourceMelissa Gonzalez ViaBeleida Delgado