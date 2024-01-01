Man Kills Wife, Locks 2-Year-Old Son With Body Jumps To Death From Metro Station

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A man allegedly killed his 23-year-old wife here and left their two-year-old son locked in a room with the body lying in a pool of blood before jumping to death from a metro station in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday Sharma (30) allegedly slit his wife Laxmi's throat with a sharp-edged weapon and thrashed her in the head with a brick, they said, adding he also hit his son with a brick fled the scene and later allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Kaushambi metro station in Ghaziabad, police said alleged murder happened Sunday afternoon after the couple had an argument at their rented first-floor accommodation in the S Block of DLF Phase 3, they said by the cries of the boy, their neighbours informed the security guard who found the house locked and called the police. The police team which arrived at the scene broke the door open and found the woman's body and the injured child crying near it mobile phone of the deceased woman was found from the toilet seat, police said.\"All the circumstantial evidence suggest that Gaurav Sharma, who committed suicide, had killed his wife Laxmi. We have filed an FIR of murder against him,\" DLF Phase-3 police station SHO inspector Dinkar said woman's body was handed over to her kin after a postmortem, he said injured child was rushed to a civil hospital from where he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital and was later handed over to the woman's family members who took him to their native place Agra, he added to the police, the two deceased were from Agra in Uttar Pradesh and they had an arranged marriage three year ago worked with a private company but was unemployed these days, they said, adding they moved in their current flat around six months ago accused had fled after the incident and the police were searching for him phone was found out of service, but the police had a break when they got information around 11:45 pm that a person had allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the Kaushambi metro station in Ghaziadab.A police team reached Kaushambi and confirmed that it was Gaurav Sharma, said police Hindon Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shubham Patel told PTI the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem Dinkar of Gurugram said, \"The Ghaziabad police taking action in suicide case Kaushik, ACP DLF, said, \"We are investigating the matter from all angles... the cause behind the murder will be known soon.\"

MENAFN01012024007365015876ID1107674949