Mint Explainer: Why Has Sri Lanka Banned Chinese 'Research Vessels' From Its Ports?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Sri Lanka has imposed a one-year ban on Chinese“research vessels” in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), according to a report. India has been raising concerns about these vessels with Sri Lanka for some time now, amid speculation that they are used to track Indian military tests and survey strategically important waters. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to respect Indian strategic and security concerns.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.