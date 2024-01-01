UK New Visa Rule: You Can Now Work In The Country On Tourist Visa. Check What's Allowed, What's Not

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Come January 31, the United Kingdom will introduce significant changes in its visa rules that will expand business activities for individuals carrying visitor visas. The tourist visa holders would be now allowed to work with clients, and work remotely when visiting the UK.

The move is likely to boost business and tourism in the country per the VisaGuide,“The UK's government has published an update to its immigration rules, thus permitting more activities on Visitor Visas, while confirming that the new changes will become effective from January 31, 2024.”Check the rules here:Those employed by companies with both British and international branches can engage in client work abroad as long as it constitutes a small part of their overseas responsibilities, is crucial for a project or service by their UK branch, and isn't directly delivered to a UK client by the overseas employer.

While visitors can work from the UK, remote work should not be the primary reason for their stay.

Scientists, researchers, and academics are allowed to conduct research in the UK, except for academics applying for a 12-month visit visa or extending permission within the country.

Lawyers can engage in additional activities such as providing advice, acting as an expert witness, participating in legal proceedings, and teaching.

“The Permitted Paid Engagement (PPE) Visitor route will be merged into the Standard Visitor route, meaning that those doing paid engagements will not need a separate visa, but they still have to plan the activity within 30 days of arriving.”Last month the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt vowed that the UK government will expand the business visitor rules to permit businesspeople“to engage in a wider range of permitted activities and paid engagements, to take effect from January 2024. The government will also explore further reforms to the business visitor rules, during 2024.”



