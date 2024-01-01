Tinplate Company Of India Limited And Government Of Jharkhand Forge A Path For Industrial Advancement

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 29, 2023: The Tinplate Company of India Limited (TCIL), a unit of Tata Steel, solidifies its commitment to Jharkhand's economic development by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Jharkhand.



In alignment with the state's emphasis on job creation through the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy 2021, the MoU was officially executed at an event in Ranchi between R N Murthy, Managing Director of TCIL, and Shri Jitendra Kumar Singh, IAS, Secretary-Industries, Government of Jharkhand.



This landmark MoU heralds the establishment of a cutting-edge 300,000 Tons per Annum (TPA) manufacturing facility in Jamshedpur, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 1,787 crore. Scheduled for commissioning in 2026, this expansion project is anticipated to generate over 600 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance Tinplate's manufacturing capabilities with advanced technology and automation but also contribute significantly to both domestic and export markets, bolstering the state's industrial growth.



R N Murthy, Managing Director of TCIL, expressed pride in the expansion, emphasizing the company's dedication to the economic and social development of Jamshedpur and Jharkhand.



Murthy stated, "We are committed to partnering with the Jharkhand Government and local communities to promote economic and social development, including job creation, increased revenue, and skill development opportunities for the local workforce. We are thankful to the Jharkhand Government for providing full support to us."



Tinplate and Tin Free Steel, TCIL's key product offerings, serve as versatile packaging substrates for a range of industries. Catering to diverse segments such as Edible Oils, Paints and pesticides, Processed Foods, Battery and aerosols, and bottle crowns manufacturers, TCIL plays a pivotal role in India's domestic tinplate market, currently holding over 45% share.



Additionally, approximately 25% of TCIL's sales contribute to its global presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and select regions of Europe. Established in 1920, TCIL continues to evolve, aligning its growth strategy with Tata Steel's vision for sustainable development and environmental stewardship.



