Over 1,500 Drones Used For Illicit Deliveries To Prisons Seized

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

To maintain an environment of peace and healthy coexistence in penitentiary centers, during the year 2023, the public security forces, through Operation Armageddon, carried out 1,294 searches in the La J oya, Mega Joya and Joyita penitentiary centers.

In over a thousand operations, 109 firearms, 2,534 ammunition, 3,191 high-end cell phones, and 5,126 sharp objects, among other items prohibited within the prison, were seized.

During these search and control operations, Public Force units managed to seize $254,226 that was in the custody of some of the prisoners.



In 2023, 1,587 unmanned aircraft (drones) were seized, which were used by outsiders who tried to deliver illicit substances, firearms, and cigarette boxes, among other prohibited items, using the devices.

The Ministry of Public Security, together with the Ministry of Government, developed remodeling projects in the perimeter fences of the outer area of ​​these penitentiary centers to counteract the entry of illicit articles and substances.