Comprehensive Health Insurance System To Cover New Governorates By 2024: Finance Minister

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance, Mohamed Maait, has announced that the comprehensive health insurance system will cover new governorates by 2024.

The system aims to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare for all Egyptian families. The private medical sector will play a greater role as a strategic partner in this national project. The contract prices will attract private sector participation, creating a competitive environment that benefits citizens. This is in line with the state's commitment to reform and improve the healthcare system.

Maait, who chaired the Authority's Board meeting on Saturday, stressed the importance of digital transformation and advanced smart solutions to enhance governance and facilitate services for beneficiaries. This requires optimal use of the capabilities and expertise of E-Health, a specialized company in health system technologies.

He also highlighted President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's close interest in the executive status of comprehensive health insurance. Al-Sisi always emphasizes the need for financial sustainability and resource growth for the system, ensuring the continuous delivery of healthcare services through this advanced system.

Maait stated that the financial position of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance is good and encouraging for the continuation of this historical journey. The system's expansion is being carried out in partnership with relevant entities, supported by state efforts to improve infrastructure and healthcare facilities. The previous fiscal year ending in June 2023 saw a 63% annual growth in revenues, a 67% increase in investment returns, and a 47% surplus. The investment portfolio exceeded EGP 71bn, with a focus on higher returns to ensure the financial sustainability of the comprehensive health insurance system. EGP 1.5bn was invested in the stock market to diversify and maximize the investment returns.

The total funds and assets of the General Authority for Comprehensive Health Insurance reached EGP 91bn, with total revenues since the launch of the new system until 30 June 2023, amounting to EGP 97.

The Acting Executive Director of Comprehensive Health Insurance, Mai Fareed, said that the new system is managed according to the latest global standards, drawing on outstanding international experiences. This ensures its sustainability in providing comprehensive and high-quality healthcare efficiently.

She added that there is an advanced strategy for the safe investment of comprehensive health insurance funds to guarantee maximum returns. Continuous coordination with E-Health ensures the professional management and operation of technological systems in comprehensive health insurance. This aims to establish effective mechanisms to expand primary healthcare services, attract the private sector, and enable citizens to access their preferred treatment locations, achieving the highest levels of satisfaction.