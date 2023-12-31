Twenty-Three Bodies Pulled From Rubble Following Russia's Dec 29 Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Russia's missile attack on the city of Kyiv, which took place on December 29, 2023, has increased to 23.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As of 12:30 p.m., December 31, 2023, rescuers recovered 23 bodies from under the rubble in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. Eight people were rescued.

According to the data from the National Police of Ukraine, a total of 35 persons were injured.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive air attack against Ukraine, involving combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used about 160 air assault weapons in total.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 27 Russian Shahed-type drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Ukraine's capital city.