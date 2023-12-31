UAE: Want To Start Volunteering In 2024? New Initiative Offers 'Meaningful' Opportunities

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 8:27 AM

The Authority of Social Contribution (Ma'an) has launched the 'We Volunteer' initiative aimed at enhancing community engagement by developing a volunteering ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative was recently unveiled in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court.

“'We Volunteer' is designed to create and promote meaningful volunteering opportunities, which will provide innovative solutions to different pressing social priorities; by engaging the government, private sector as well as the third sector and individuals to create these opportunities,” Fatema Abdulla Al Marzooqi, executive director, community engagement and volunteering sector, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Fatema Abdulla Al Marzooqi

As part of the initiative, an awareness campaign will be rolled out on the benefits of volunteering. It will provide a variety of opportunities to cater to all categories of those who offer their time and expertise to serve the community.

“We encourage individuals of all ages to contribute their time and to engage in various programmes and initiatives. These endeavours foster a sense of belonging among volunteers, as well as enhance their skills and capabilities to become active and valued community members,” Al Marzooqi said.

The initiative is an integrated journey to empower volunteers, raise their level of responsibility, and enhance their continued participation through an array of community activations.

“Ma'an creates these meaningful volunteering opportunities in Abu Dhabi by collaboratively developing and enabling volunteers to deliver sustainable benefits in the community. We strive to foster a culture of community engagement by supporting social projects operated by private and third-sector entities through mobilising volunteers in different parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” Al Marzooqi noted.

Ma'an is working towards mobilising volunteers across various categories and priorities within the community, which reinforces its mission of achieving a positive social impact.

“We at Ma'an offer a community volunteering activation programme. It provides grants to different players in the market, in private and third sector entities, to enable them and empower them to implement community-focused initiatives that offer sustainable and impactful solutions to address different social priorities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” Al Marzooqi added.

The volunteer service opportunities will directly support various target groups including senior citizens, people of determination, and other segments of the community. Ma'an provides a variety of specialised, general, and service volunteer opportunities to suit all categories of volunteers who offer their time and expertise to achieve social impact and create a cooperative and active community.

New community engagement volunteering programme (CEVP) operators include Regional Sports, Haraka, Dental Experts Centre, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Awal School, Al Nahda National School, Rabdan, Reloop, Scholarship Consultancy, the Climate Tribe, India Social and Cultural Centre, Microchipped FZ and the Food Engineer.

Signing up for volunteer programmes can be done at gov, or through the official mobile app.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Some residents to mute New Year's Eve celebrations as Gaza burns

Gaza crisis: UAE residents help raise nearly Dh200,000 for Palestinian children