Happy New Year 2024 Quotes: Best Short Motivational Words For Welcoming New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The year 2023 is concluding, and the year 2024 is about to begin. This is the time of year when we gather with our loved ones to reflect on the time we spent together and the lessons we learned. We recall the beautiful moments we had with the people we cared about and the terrible times that gave us the fortitude to move on. We hug our loved ones close to us as the countdown to another year begins. We also let go of the bad feelings built up throughout the previous year and embrace positivity, optimism, hope, and promises of a brighter future.

This is the time of year when we return to our families and friends and spend time with them. The holiday season began on Christmas Eve, December 24, and will continue until New Year's. On New Year's Eve, several customs are observed across the world. New Year's Eve is a time for celebrations and festive happiness, from seeing the ball drop in New York City to witnessing an old man's effigy burn in India to munching twelve grapes in Space.

As we prepare to enjoy this beautiful time of year, here are a few quotations to remind us to let bygones be bygones and look forward to a brighter tomorrow.

“For last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot

“Each age has deemed the new-born year. The fittest time for festal cheer.” ― Sir Walter Scott

“Isn't it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?” ― L.M. Montgomery







“The horizon leans forward, offering you space to place new steps of change.” ― Maya Angelou

"I wake expectant, hoping to see a new thing." ― Annie Dillard

“The beginning is the most important part of any work.” ― Plato

“If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.” - Paulo Coehlo

“Celebrate endings-for they precede new beginnings.” - Jonathan Lockwood Huie

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” ― Josiyah Martin

“And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been.” – Rainer Maria Rilke

