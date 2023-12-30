British Defense Secretary Calls On World To Ramp Up Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has called on other countries to follow London's example and ramp up support for Ukraine.

He said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine cannot be left to defend itself alone from a despot like Putin. So now is the time to ramp up our support. Yesterday the UK started on that mission by bringing forward more support for air defense," Shapps said.

He called on other countries to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat Russia.

"The world must now follow suit because getting Ukraine what it needs to win will save us all expense & provide liberty for everyone in the long run," Shapps said.

Britain sending hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine

Shapps announced on December 29 that the United Kingdom was sending hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine.