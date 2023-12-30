British Defense Secretary Calls On World To Ramp Up Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has called on other countries to follow London's example and ramp up support for Ukraine.
He said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"Ukraine cannot be left to defend itself alone from a despot like Putin. So now is the time to ramp up our support. Yesterday the UK started on that mission by bringing forward more support for air defense," Shapps said.
He called on other countries to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defeat Russia.
"The world must now follow suit because getting Ukraine what it needs to win will save us all expense & provide liberty for everyone in the long run," Shapps said. Read also:
Britain sending hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine
Shapps announced on December 29 that the United Kingdom was sending hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine.
MENAFN30122023000193011044ID1107670462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.