Central Electoral Commission Registers Ilham Heydar Oglu Aliyev`S Candidacy For Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has registered the
candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev for the post of the President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, nominated by the New Azerbaijan
Party (YAP).
The issue was put onto the agenda of the Central Electoral
Commission`s meeting on December 30.
Nomination of Ilham Aliyev was approved in the CEC meeting`s
protocol dated December 19, 2023. The working group signed the
draft resolution to formalize the registration.
