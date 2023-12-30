Central Electoral Commission Registers Ilham Heydar Oglu Aliyev`S Candidacy For Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has registered the candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev for the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The issue was put onto the agenda of the Central Electoral Commission`s meeting on December 30.

Nomination of Ilham Aliyev was approved in the CEC meeting`s protocol dated December 19, 2023. The working group signed the draft resolution to formalize the registration.