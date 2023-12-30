               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Central Electoral Commission Registers Ilham Heydar Oglu Aliyev`S Candidacy For Early Presidential Election


12/30/2023 9:15:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has registered the candidacy of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev for the post of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The issue was put onto the agenda of the Central Electoral Commission`s meeting on December 30.

Nomination of Ilham Aliyev was approved in the CEC meeting`s protocol dated December 19, 2023. The working group signed the draft resolution to formalize the registration.

MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670413

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search