Dubai Customs Shares Best Corporate Excellence Practices with Environment Agency Abu Dhabi







Dubai – 30 December 2023: In a collaborative effort to exchange knowledge and best practices, Dubai Customs hosted a delegation from the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. The visiting delegation aimed to gain insights into quality and institutional excellence practices.



During the visit, they explored Dubai Customs' initiatives aligning with its 2021-2026 strategic plan, focusing on community protection and sustainable economic development through compliance, facilitation, and innovation.



The delegation received a briefing on Dubai Customs' assessment processes for both the Dubai Government Excellence Program and internal awards, covering categories, standards, mechanisms, recognition, and participation guidelines.



Dubai Customs showcased its commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment through discussions on the leading Customs Women Award - Thurya. The award recognizes the invaluable contributions of female customs officers to society. The delegation also explored the Pioneering Customs Award, designed to encourage excellence among Dubai Customs employees and create a globally competitive work environment.



The Abu Dhabi Environment Agency delegation commended Dubai Customs for its excellence initiatives and expressed a commitment to continued collaboration to benefit from its experiences.



