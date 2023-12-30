Azerbaijan Hosts 91 International Competitions This Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
The number of international sports events organised in
Azerbaijan in 2023 has been announced, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the
Ministry of Youth and Sports, 318 national and 91 international
competitions were held this year. The national teams participated
in 630 international tournaments.
Azerbaijan hosted 3 world championships during the year. World
championships in taekwondo, shooting, and wrestling among military
personnel were organised in Baku. Also, the World Cup in men's and
women's gymnastics, as well as the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup,
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 39th European Rhythmic
Gymnastics Championship, the Chess World Cup, the Landmark 7
international Rizin tournament in MMA, were organised in
Azerbaijan.
The VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior
Officials on Physical Education and Sports, the International
Automobile Federation's FIA General Assembly and Awarding Ceremony
(FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony), the Congress of the European Badminton
Confederation, the 29th General Assembly of the European Shooting
Confederation, and other important events were held in Baku as
well.
Also, national sports teams took part in 399 training camps for
no less than 12 days.
MENAFN30122023000195011045ID1107670312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.