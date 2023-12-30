               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market


12/30/2023 5:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, dropped by $1.17 (1.39 percent) from the previous week to $82.98 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price was $84.51 per barrel, and the lowest was $81.56 per barrel.

Furthermore, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $81.61 per barrel, a $0.83 (1.01 percent) decrease from the previous week. The highest price was $82.71 per barrel, while the lowest was $79.92.

The average price of URALS crude oil fell by $1.33 (1.65 percent) from the previous week to $79.19 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $80.85 per barrel, while the lowest price was $77.59 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil decreased by $1.33 (1.65 percent) and amounted to $79.19 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $80.85 per barrel, and the minimum – $77.59 per barrel.

Oil type

December 27, 2023

December 28, 2023

December 29, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$84.51

$82.87

$81.56

$82.98

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$82.71

$82.21

$79.92

$81.61

Urals (EX NOVO)

$62.01

$60.43

$59.16

$60.53

Dated Brent

$80.85

$79.12

$77.59

$79.19

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN30122023000187011040ID1107670184

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search