Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.34 To USD 79.56 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell USD 2.34 to USD 79.56 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 81.90 pb a day earlier, reported Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude forwards dropped 11 cents to 77.04 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude went down USD 12 cents to USD 71.65 pb. (end) km

