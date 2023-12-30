Sri Lankan Met Dept. Urges Caution As Strong Earthquake Strikes Off North Sumatra

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Dec 30 (AdaDerana) – A 'White' warning has been issued by the National Tsunami Early Warning Center, urging those living near and around the coastal areas to remain vigilant.

The warning was issued following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Indian Ocean off North Sumatra at 10:49 a.m. today (30 Dec.), with a depth of 10km.

Those living near and along the coast around the island have been advised to be attentive regarding future announcements in this regard, while all the latest information in this regard will be publicized through the media to the public as and when it becomes available to the Department of Meteorology.



There is no tsunami threat to Sri Lanka at present with the effect of above Earthquake. Therefore, the coastal areas of Sri Lanka are declared safe.