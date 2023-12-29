Tokyo Masters And SJM Resorts Held 2023 Appreciation Party In Tokyo

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) As the chief sponsor, SJM Resorts joined the 2023 Tokyo Masters Appreciation Party at Shangri-La Tokyo on December 20. The event gathered prominent partners from around the globe to explore the latest trends in data-intelligence-driven business travel management.

More than 120 guests, including Joseph Liu, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Corporate Brand & Marketing of SJM Resorts, and Janet Yu, Assistant Vice President of Sales of SJM Resorts, attended the appreciation event.







Joseph Liu delivered an opening speech for the event. He said Macau is ready for a promising future after a year of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. SJM Resorts firmly supports the Macau government's vision of making Macau a world-class tourist destination, and that's why SJM Resorts has been actively marketing Macau in the international market. SJM Resorts expects to collaborate with Tokyo Masters, launch several marketing initiatives in Japan soon, and build lasting partnerships with like-minded people.







Joseph Liu, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Corporate Brand & Marketing of SJM Resorts

Shuji Maeda, Representative Director of Tokyo Masters, shared his insights on the digital transformation in Japan's business travel industry. He noted that most TMCs still rely on traditional offline services, which hinders the progress of digitalized business travel due to the lack of online booking tool (OBT) practices for clients. He proposed a solution that leverages technology to improve business travel management. Tokyo Masters combines local and global supply chain resources, and offers an effective and smart OBT that includes flights, hotels, and trains for corporate clients. With its business travel technology, professional services, rich resources, and compliance management, it meets the diverse needs of travelers, travel managers, and senior executives in an automated and online way.

Tokyo Masters will keep offering technology-led business travel management solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of local and global customers. Together with customers and partners, Tokyo Masters aims to pioneer the digital transformation of business travel management in Japan and the world.







Shuji Maeda, Representative Director of Tokyo Masters

After the Macau Government Tourism Office's promotional video, Janet Yu introduced SJM Resorts' profile, hotels, products, and awards and honors.

SJM Resorts is a top owner, operator, and developer of integrated entertainment resorts. The Group runs the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, Grand Lisboa Hotel, and other resort venues, offering a variety of leisure facilities and hospitality services, such as hotel accommodations, fine casual dining, shopping, wellness, and spa facilities, as well as venues for conferences, events, and cultural exhibitions.







Janet Yu, Assistant Vice President of Sales of SJM Resorts

In recent years, SJM Resorts has focused on developing its core competencies and enhancing its leisure and vacation facilities to provide guests with a superior vacation experience. SJM Resorts also strives to highlight Macau's distinctive culture, heritage, and attractions to the world and will continue to explore new ways to attract visitors to enjoy Macau.

Attending the 2023 Tokyo Masters Appreciation Party as the chief sponsor is a significant step for the internationalization of SJM Resorts and Macau tourism.





