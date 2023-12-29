Over 8,400 Trucks In Queues At Western Border Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Poland, carriers continue to block the border with Ukraine, with 3,300 trucks waiting in lines.

This was stated to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"The blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints continues. According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning 2,200 trucks are queuing in these three directions towards Ukraine, most of them - opposite the checkpoints Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska," said the spokesman.

He reminded that on December 24, traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, but queues remain there - 1,100 trucks are waiting to cross.

Demchenko said that traffic on other parts of the border is not blocked for trucks. However, due to the actions on the territory of Poland, drivers and carriers are looking for alternative routes, which leads to an increase in truck traffic in other directions and, as a result, to longer queues.

Thus, on the border with Slovakia, as of the morning, 465 trucks were waiting to cross into Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint.

On the border with Hungary, 3,800 trucks were waiting to cross at the Tysa checkpoint; with Romania, 850 trucks were waiting to cross at the Porubne checkpoint.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. They were later joined by farmers who began blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint.

Among the main demands of the carriers is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024.

On Sunday, December 24, Polish farmers suspended the blockade of traffic for trucks near the Medyka checkpoint until January 2-3. Meanwhile, Polish carriers refused to do so and continue to blockade the roads in front of the checkpoints in Dorohusk, Korczowa, and Hrebenne.