Twinkle Khanna Turns 49: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About The Former Actress

Celebrating Twinkle Khanna's birthday, delve into 7 lesser-known aspects about the Indian author, interior designer, and ex-Bollywood actress.

Twinkle Khanna celebrates her birthday alongside her late father, the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, considering it a fortunate and rare occurrence.

For the character Tina in "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," Karan Johar initially considered Twinkle Khanna as his first choice before ultimately casting Rani Mukerji.

Reports suggest that Twinkle Khanna had a cross-eye condition early in her career, and she purportedly underwent corrective surgery for it after her initial films.

Twinkle Khanna earned recognition in the 2009 best-dressed Indian celebrity list by People Magazine, securing the fourth position as reported.

Twinkle Khanna reportedly had two engagements with Akshay Kumar; the first was called off, causing heartbreak, but they got engaged again before marrying in 2001.

Twinkle Khanna left acting, including "Awara Paagal Deewana," due to waning interest, pursuing her passion for interior designing instead.

Twinkle Khanna co-owns The White Window at Crawford Market, Mumbai, an interior design store with Gurlein Manchanda. The store earned an Elle Decor International Design Award.