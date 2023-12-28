Latvia Hands Over 32 Generators To Educational Institutions In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The communities of the Chernihiv region have received 32 diesel generators of various capacities from Latvia for educational institutions.

That's according to the Chernihiv regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, the generators will help ensure uninterrupted power supply in educational institutions.

"We received an 18 kW generator for a kindergarten with 200 children. This is very important for us. Thanks to this help, we will be able to ensure the operation of the boiler room and the kitchen. Therefore, the premises of the institution will be heated, and the children will have a full meal even in the absence of electricity," said Daryna Halushka, director of the "Dzhereltse" kindergarten in Varva.

According to Yurii Muzyka, head of the department of education and science at the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Latvian partners are also expected to donate computer equipment for educational institutions.

On December 6, a delegation from Latvia brought ten buses to Chernihiv, which were handed over from the Latvian capital, Riga.

