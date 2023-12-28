National State Property Agency Fulfils 2023 Privatisation Plan By 100.2% In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's National Agency of State Property on Thursday said it
had fulfilled the privatisation plan by 100.2 percent this year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The body said it had mobilised ₾279 million ($103) as a
result of“active” privatisation.
Nino Enukidze, the Deputy Economy Minister, said the state
budget this year received the amount from privatisation as a result
of the Government's“correct” policy.
Enukidze added the Agency had conducted about 3,000 auctions,
with the total amount of expected investment from privatised state
assets reaching ₾100 million ($37).
The Agency said it would“actively” continue the process of
accelerated privatisation of state property and would“proactively”
offer the private sector“various attractive real estate” for
investment.
