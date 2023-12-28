               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
National State Property Agency Fulfils 2023 Privatisation Plan By 100.2% In Georgia


12/28/2023 3:12:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's National Agency of State Property on Thursday said it had fulfilled the privatisation plan by 100.2 percent this year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body said it had mobilised ₾279 million ($103) as a result of“active” privatisation.

Nino Enukidze, the Deputy Economy Minister, said the state budget this year received the amount from privatisation as a result of the Government's“correct” policy.

Enukidze added the Agency had conducted about 3,000 auctions, with the total amount of expected investment from privatised state assets reaching ₾100 million ($37).

The Agency said it would“actively” continue the process of accelerated privatisation of state property and would“proactively” offer the private sector“various attractive real estate” for investment.

