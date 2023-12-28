Uzbekistan Produced Over 355,000 Cars Since Year Beginning

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November 2023, car production in Uzbekistan amounted to 355.25 thousand units, which is 25.9% or 73 thousand more than in the same period of 2022 (282.2 thousand), the Statistics Agency reported, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

In 11 months, UzAuto Motors increased Cobalt production from 90.2 thousand to 104.57 thousand (+15.9%), Damas production from 65.5 thousand to 79.8 thousand (+21.9%), Tracker production from 4916 thousand to 40, increased to 74 thousand (8.3 times). Also, 29,200 Onix were produced.

Production of Gentra (Lacetti) decreased from 80,500 units to 74,200 units.

“ADM Jizzax” company increased the production of Chery hybrid and electric cars by 25.3 times – up to 9777 units. Production of buses in Uzbekistan decreased from 1125 units to 776 units (-31%). This happened simultaneously with the import of a large batch of Chinese buses and electric buses to Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khorezm and other regions of the republic. Domestic enterprises produced 3,686 trucks in 11 months of last year, and 3,015 units this year. Tire production decreased by 17.5% and amounted to 712,100 units. The production of automobile engines increased to 237.5 thousand (+13.8%), the production of batteries increased to 1.03 million (+28.9%). Since the beginning of the year, the import of automobiles amounted to $1.56 billion (2 increase), auto spare parts amounted to $1.34 billion (+16.8%).