Uzbekistan Produced Over 355,000 Cars Since Year Beginning

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-November 2023, car production in Uzbekistan amounted
to 355.25 thousand units, which is 25.9% or 73 thousand more than
in the same period of 2022 (282.2 thousand), the Statistics Agency
reported, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
In 11 months, UzAuto Motors increased Cobalt production from
90.2 thousand to 104.57 thousand (+15.9%), Damas production from
65.5 thousand to 79.8 thousand (+21.9%), Tracker production from
4916 thousand to 40, increased to 74 thousand (8.3 times). Also,
29,200 Onix were produced.
Production of Gentra (Lacetti) decreased from 80,500 units to
74,200 units.
“ADM Jizzax” company increased the production of Chery hybrid and
electric cars by 25.3 times – up to 9777 units.
Production of buses in Uzbekistan decreased from 1125 units to
776 units (-31%). This happened simultaneously with the import of a
large batch of Chinese buses and electric buses to Tashkent,
Samarkand, Bukhara, Khorezm and other regions of the republic.
Domestic enterprises produced 3,686 trucks in 11 months of last
year, and 3,015 units this year.
Tire production decreased by 17.5% and amounted to 712,100
units. The production of automobile engines increased to 237.5
thousand (+13.8%), the production of batteries increased to 1.03
million (+28.9%).
Since the beginning of the year, the import of automobiles
amounted to $1.56 billion (2 increase), auto spare parts
amounted to $1.34 billion (+16.8%).
