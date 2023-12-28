Lviv Sends Over 300 Drones To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over 300 drones have been handed over to fighters with the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, the Stryi and Chervonohrad territorial defense units and other military formations of the Lviv region as part of the all-Ukrainian charity project "Birds of Victory."

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Another 307 were added to the military arsenal of our defenders. Today, as part of the all-Ukrainian charity project 'Birds of Victory,' these drones were handed over to our fighters from the Lviv region," Kozytskyi said.

According to him, over UAH 3 million was raised at charity auctions in Stryi and Chervonohrad.

Kozytskyi recalled that the Birds of Victory project was launched in March of this year. During this time, it was possible to hold 20 auctions and transfer 2,330 drones to the front lines.

Photo credit: Maksym Kozytskyi / Facebook